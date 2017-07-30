Music fan’s dream to sing with brass band comes true

An elderly music fan had her dream come true after generous care staff arranged for her to sing live with a brass band.

Edith Ibbotson, 85, received a standing ovation for her performance of We’ll Meet Again when she appeared on stage with Fred Longworth High School’s brass band.

Avid music fan Edith had confessed to staff at the Belong Atherton care village where she works that it was a lifelong ambition to sing with a large brass ensemble.

The care village got in touch with the music department at the Tyldesley school, who regularly collaborate with Belong Atherton, and a plan quickly fell into place.

Edith, who is a dementia sufferer and registered blind, was treated like a celebrity as she joined Fred Longworth’s talented pupils at the pre-concert rehearsal and then performed with them for an audience including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, her son and friends.

She said: “Performing with the brass band was a dream come true and I cannot thank the Belong staff enough for organising this wonderful experience and for the teachers and talented band members for inviting me to take part in the concert.

“It was amazing to sing my favourite song and to meet so many audience members who enjoyed my performance.”

Gemma Willetts, from Belong Atherton, said: “It was lovely to see her showing off her true passion and talent.”