MP highlights concerns over accident hotspot

A borough MP has raised concerns over an apparent accident hotspot following several dangerous incidents.

Chris Green, whose constituency covers Atherton, highlighted pictures of a crumpled metal railing at the roundabout on Leigh Road and Lower Leigh Road in Daisy Hill.

Mr Green claims HGVs using the road as a cut-through, putting pedestrians at risk if they are walking close by.

He said: “I am concerned that there has been yet another accident at the roundabout at Leigh Road/Lower Leigh Road in Daisy Hill.

“I’ve previously asked the council to look at this roundabout and the fact that HGVs continue to use Hartford Road as a cut-through.

“Today I have asked them to again take another look at this.

“Local people are quite rightly concerned that pedestrians could be injured if someone had happened to have been walking close by.”

In recent months, the roundabout has been condemned by campaigners as being too dangerous.

Last October, local resident Derek Bullock noted how the raised roundabout was difficult to navigate for buses and heavy goods vehicles.

Mr Bullock insisted the solid roundabout needed to be flattened so that lorries would find it easier to drive around with less risk of swinging too fast and crashing into the railing.

But Bolton Council rebuffed any safety concerns, saying the roundabout “has been in place for more than 15 years and it has a good safety record.”

They added: “Every lorry which uses this road doesn’t hit the railings so it is down to poor driving from a small minority. The roundabout meets all the standards required and we have no plans to change it.”

Calls continue to grow for a revival of the A5225 bypass, which was shelved a decade ago.

The scrapped plan would have been built through Westhoughton and would have lightened HGV congestion going through Hartford Road.