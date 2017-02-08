Motorist killed in collision

A man has died following a collision in Wigan.

Shortly before 12.35pm today (Wednesday), police were called to reports of a collision involving a white Peugeot 108 and a lorry on Castle Hill Road, Hindley.

Emergency services attended and a man, the driver of the Peugeot, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been formally identified as 19-year-old Muhamad Mogra from Bolton and specially trained officers are supporting his family at this time.

Castle Hill Road is currently closed while officers carry out their enquiries and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to make contact.

Police Constable Paul Joynson of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “These are devastating circumstances which have left a family dealing with the loss of a loved one. I’d like to extend my condolences to them as they come to terms with their loss during this awful time.

“The area is popular with motorists so I am sure someone would have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to or after and has information that will help us with our investigation.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage that would help us piece together the events leading up to the collision, please call us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.