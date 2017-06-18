Minute’s silence for victims of Grenfell Tower blaze

Staff at Blackpool Council will today stand in silent tribute to the victims of the Grenfall Tower fire in London.

Staff at Blackpool Council will today stand in silent tribute to the victims of the Grenfall Tower fire in London.

Workers will hold a muinute’s silence at 11am to remember the 58 people confirmed to have died in the horrific blaze at the 23-storey tower block last week. The tribute will take place after the flag raising for Armed Forces Week.

At least 70 people, including children and entire families, have been reported missing following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Cladding used on Grenfell Tower is banned in Britain, the Chancellor has said as Government staff were drafted in to handle the response to the disaster.

A criminal investigation and public inquiry into the fatal blaze, in which at least 58 people are feared to have died, will examine whether building regulations had been breached at the tower block in west London, Philip Hammond said.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “My understanding is the cladding in question, this flammable cladding which is banned in Europe and the US, is also banned here.”

Senior civil servants have been called in to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy amid criticism of the way the crisis has been handled by Kensington and Chelsea council.