Manchester terror attack leads to a friendship across the sea

The 5th Tyldesley group has been exchanging letters with youngsters from the 17th Meath pack in the Republic of Ireland, sharing their feelings in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The idea came about after the Irish group’s leader found the Tyldesley pack on Facebook and suggested the project to leader David Simpson.

For the borough’s Cubs the development was an extraordinary and emotional coincidence as David’s assistant leader John Worrall lost his cousin Alison Howe in the appalling bombing.

Leaders have praised the maturity the Cubs have brought to such a sensitive and difficult topic and hope to forge a deeper link between the two groups after they became penpals.

David said: “John ran the session when our Cubs wrote their letter and he said they were really mature about it. Reading them it has obviously hit them quite hard. We held a minute’s silence for Alison and the other victims in Cubs and we also attended the memorial event in Tyldesley where we released pink balloons.

“John was really touched and thankful as for him it’s personal. We’re really grateful to the group in Ireland for coming up with this idea, it’s a really nice gesture. John has said it’s almost like fate that they went on the Facebook group for the Manchester area and chose us to write to when we have the personal connection.”