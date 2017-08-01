Man stabbed outside busy nightclub

Police officers have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed during a large scale brawl in Leigh at the weekend.

Officers were called to the incident on King Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. The attack took place outside Bar Quaye but the scuffle is believed to have started elsewhere in the area.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the victim suffered serious injuries, the extent of which are not yet clear. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released while the investigation continues. A 25-year-old male is also in custody.

Anyone with information can call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.