Man dies eleven days after crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash.

A 59-year-old man was hit by a blue Peugeot 307 at 6.10pm on November 3 as he was crossing Atherleigh Way near to B&Q.

All parties stopped at the scene. The male was treated in hospital for his injuries but sadly died at home 11 days later.

PC Suzanne Keenan of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate this collision where a man has later tragically lost his life.”

“I would ask that anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash cam footage or anyone with any information about this incident contact police.”

“I appreciate sometime has elapsed since the collision, however a group of pedestrians have been identified as being present at the crossing where the collision occurred and I am appealing for those persons to come forward as they may hold vital information which could be key to the investigation.”

Anyone who has witnessed the collision should contact the police on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.