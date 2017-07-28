Man arrested in attempted abduction probe

Officers investigating the attempted abduction of a teenager have made an arrest.

Shortly before 9am on Sunday July 23, a 13-year-old girl was walking through Westleigh Park in Leigh when she was grabbed by a man who approached her from behind.

The girl fought back and managed to get away from the man and run home to alert police.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of abduction and remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Neil Lawless of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “We had a great response from the public after releasing the E-fit of a man we wanted to speak to and have since been able to get a man in custody.

“Our enquiries will still continue but I want to thank those who came forward with information and helped us progress with the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225, alternatively call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.