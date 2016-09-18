Make history in town centre

Healthy Arts are inviting local residents to take part in a project to personalise the past of Leigh town centre.

Led by local history enthusiast and writer, Julie McKiernan and writer/performer Steve Fairclough, the project is aimed at local people aged over 50, who want to learn more about the history of the town, remember and celebrate their own lives in the area, and make their mark in a project that will culminate in a display, a digital resource and a guided walk around the town centre.

MemorabLEIGH , which is being supported by Wigan Council’s Archive Service as a combined arts and local heritage initiative will run on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm in The Derby Room at the Turnpike Centre, Leigh. The £3 cost includes the price of refreshments.

The project is being supported by the Big Lottery Fund, CreativeLEIGH and Wigan Council’s Deal for Communities Investment Fund as part of the Create programme.

Martin Green, project manager for Healthy Arts, said: “Healthy Arts is a not-for-profit organisation of Wigan-based arts professionals who deliver workshops and projects to enhance the mental and physical wellbeing of individuals and benefit the community.”

Anyone interested in joining MemorabLEIGH email contactus@healthyarts.org.uk or phone Mr Green on 07542 114383. You can also sign up by joining the events on the Healthy Arts Facebook page.