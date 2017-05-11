Major fire in Atherton leads to road closures

Roads have been closed following a major fire in an industrial unit in Atherton, say fire services.

Eight crews were called to the incident at around 3.15am this morning just off Bag Lane which is currently closed in both directions.

On arrival crews found a large fire and used three jets and the hydraulic platform to bring it under control.

Incident Commander Paul Duggan said: “The fire is under control but if you live in the area please stay indoors and keep your windows and doors shut.

“There are road closures in place around Bag Lane so please don’t travel near the area, although we will work to open the roads again as soon as possible.”

The incident is ongoing.