Magnetic fishing trip nets coin haul

X marked the spot for one Wigan man after finding an astonishing collection of old coins.

Thomas Jackson credits his haul to being in possession of a particularly strong magnet when out “fishing” for valuables.

This must be my best ever find after metal detecting for many years Thomas Jackson

He had been searching a local brook - which he does not identify - using neodymium magnets when the amazing trove presented itself.

Mr Jackson wrote: “A small rusty tin came up from under the bridge and I put it in a bag.

“When dry, the metal tin, with a small hole in one corner, fell apart and out came 43 pieces of silver hammered coins covered in grime and silt.”

He added: “They look to be from lots of different eras and maybe could have been someone’s coin collection that was either lost or stolen.”

A quick soak in tepid water with washing-up liquid, and the coins came out all shiny and new, he reported.

Many Facebook users were quick to warn Mr Jackson, from Hindley, that he should report the hoard or risk getting into bother with the police.

The Treasure Act legally obliges finders of objects which might be defined as treasure to report their find to their local coroner within 14 days.

“This must be my best ever find after metal detecting for many years,” Mr Jackson regaled members of the Old Photographs of Atherton and Tyldesley Facebook page.

He later posted that he had donated the coin collection to a Liverpool museum.