Looking at autism in a different way

A new programme which encourages people to think differently about autism has been unveiled by Wigan Council during a special event dedicated to the condition.

Autism Friends is a new session which helps people to better understand how people living with autism will encounter situations.

Autism Friends really helps you to understand more about what it can be like to live with autism Emma Carruthers

The work is all part of efforts by Wigan Council to make people more aware of autism and provide a variety of ways to let people with autism play a vital role in their community.

The training sessions, launched during World Autism Week, add to the innovative projects which will help to break down barriers for people with autism and help them be better connected into their community. The new Autism Friends logo was designed by pupils at Landgate School and they helped to launch the new programme and were awarded certificates for taking part in the design.

Chris Entwistle, from Landgate School, said: “The learners enjoyed using their creative side to design a logo for Autism Friends, there were some fantastic designs and I am sure it was very difficult to pick a winner. It was great to have the representatives from the Autism Friends group come into school so our learners could see who the logo was for and they were all really pleased to receive their certificates.”

Among those to have already completed the hour-long training is Emma Carruthers.

She said: “Autism Friends really helps you to understand more about what it can be like to live with autism, and gives insight of how people with autism see the world.

“It has helped me to realise how I can make a difference to people with autism and encourage others to do the same!”