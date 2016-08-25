Welcome to Leigh’s velodrome!

Sports fans inspired by the Olympic Games will get to try out all the thrills of track cycling when a pop-up velodrome arrives in Leigh.

Residents will be able to follow in the wheel tracks of the all-conquering Great Britain team at the Street Velodrome event at Pennington Flash Country Park next month.

Sir Bradley Wiggins celebrates with his gold medal following victory in the men's team pursuit final, his fifth Olympic gold

The track cyclists, including Wigan Warriors fan Sir Bradley Wiggins and sprinter Jason Kenny, whose mum teaches at a school in the borough, once again enjoyed a gold rush in Rio de Janeiro as they swept to a series of brilliant victories.

Residents who were glued to their TV screens by the high-speed action in the velodrome will now be able to try out the white-knuckle sport for themselves.

The street velodrome will be open over a weekend with riders of all ages and ability getting the chance to try out sprinting and pursuit racing.

Activities, challenges and competitions will be held throughout the weekend and some of the borough’s cycling clubs will demonstrate their skills on the velodrome’s steeply-banked turns.

“StreetVelodrome is open to anyone who anyone who fancies spinning those pedals, whether it’s just for fun or to test their pace against their friends and family.” Pete Burt

The visit to Leigh of the velodrome, the only facility of its kind in Britain, promises to be one of the highlights of Inspiring healthy lifestyle’s Wellfest event aiming to get the borough’s residents living active and healthy lives.

Inspiring healthy lifestyles managing director Pete Burt said: “StreetVelodrome is open to anyone who anyone who fancies spinning those pedals, whether it’s just for fun or to test their pace against their friends and family.

“We hope residents will embrace Wellfest and participate in a wide variety of community events that encourage everyone to make positive changes to their lifestyle and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.”

The street velodrome will be at the popular country park from Friday September 9 until Sunday September 11, with the public being invited to ride for free on the two weekend days.

Coaches will be on hand to help cyclists brush up their skills and there will be bikes and helmets for those who want to get out on two wheels but don’t have their own kit.

School pupils and business groups will kick the event off on Friday and there will be challenges and competitions throughout the weekend giving people the chance to race for medals and have their name put on top of a leader board.

The event will then come to a high-speed finish on Sunday afternoon with showcase races involving top amateur cyclists from the borough.

Street Velodrome series director Carl Thompson said: “Cycle sport is vibrant in the area which should see some great cycling talent on track, but we’re also reaching out to those new to the sport to come and enjoy the fun and to take part for free.”

The event is being sponsored by Wigan and Leigh Homes as well as a number of high-profile local businesses.

The Street Velodrome will be open to the public at Pennington Flash Country Park on Saturday September 10 from 10am until 6pm and Sunday September 11 from noon until 3pm, with the showcase taking place until 4pm.

The event is free and places do not have to be booked in advance.

For more information visit www.wellfest.org

