WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dog suffers nasty injury on broken bottle

A couple whose beloved pet suffered a nasty injury from a discarded bottle of booze have issued a warning to other dog owners.

Amy Young and Callum Houghton’s greyhound Molly had her leg sliced by the glass shards while walking through a popular recreation area.

Molly's injuries

The couple want fellow dog owners to be vigilant to avoid experiencing a similar ordeal.

And they have urged the council to concentrate clean-up efforts on the site close to Haigh Hall in Wigan.

Molly suffered damage to her tendons, meaning she may never be able to run the same again and has undergone costly surgical procedures.

Callum and Amy, from Whelley, were last week walking at the bottom of Coppull Lane which links to a section of Haigh Hall.

Amy said: “Molly and Harley (the couple’s other dog) went running off together through the grass like they usually do and we heard a scream.

“Molly had her back left leg hanging in the air with lots of blood pouring from it. To our shock as we got closer we found an extremely large piece of glass stuck in her leg, which of course I took out.

“The glass was from a WKD bottle. We had a proper look and the grass was covered in glass and it wasn’t just tiny pieces, there were large thick chunks.”

The couple said they are concerned as the area is popular with dog-walkers and also parents playing with their young children.

They have urged the council to take action to help prevent youths from littering the site and said it is frustrating to see it in its current state.

Amy said: “Molly is a very energetic running dog and it is devastating to be told by the surgeon that stitched Molly’s leg that she may never be able to run the same again.

“We want to get the word out to people who walk in this area to warn them about this as I would hate for this to happen to someone else’s dog or child.”

Vet bills for Molly have come to just shy of £600 and she is now making a good recovery at home, the couple said.

Will Blandamer, assistant director for reform and transformation at Wigan Council, said: “We have received a report of anti-social behaviour in the area and are investigating.

“We would encourage any resident who is experiencing anti-social behaviour to report incidents to Greater Manchester Police on 101 or to the council on 01942 404364. As agencies we work together to tackle it in our communities.”

