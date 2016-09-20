Van driver hurt trying to stop robbers

A man was dragged along the road for 20ft and thrown from his van as he tried to stop thieves stealing it.

The 44-year-old was about to get into the driver’s seat of his white Ford Transit van when he was attacked by two men at around 1.50pm last Tuesday.

The men took the keys and started to drive the van along Church Street in Westhoughton.

He tried to stop them by grabbing onto the door of the van, but he was dragged along for 20ft.

The man was then flung from the van and hit a steel gate post.

He suffered injuries to his face and abdomen.

The van was driven towards Manchester Road and was found a short time later parked in an alleyway.

Police are now appealing for information and have issued images of two men they want to speak to about the incident.

Det Con Phil Unsworth, of Greater Manchester Police’s Bolton borough, said: “This appalling, unprovoked attack has left the victim shaken and with numerous injuries.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the men in the E-FIT images or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1289 of September 13, or charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

