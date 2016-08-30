Tributes paid to teenager after festival drugs death

Tributes have poured in for a teenager who died after taking drugs at a music festival.

Friends and family of Lewis Haunch, 17, took to social media to say goodbye to the “kind and innocent” teenager following his death at the weekend.

The teenager, from Leigh, was rushed to hospital after collapsing at Leeds Festival at around 4.45pm on Saturday and died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police have said it appears Lewis, a former Lowton High School pupil, had taken an unknown substance just before he collapsed.

Erica Mcguinness said: “This morning my life changed forever; finding out that my best friend has passed away has to be one of the hardest, if not the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with.

“Words can’t describe how much I’m missing you already and the hurt I’m experiencing trying to take it all in. Couldn’t ask for a better best friend and I’m just devastated it got cut too short.

“Nobody will ever replace you, I hope you look down on me and your other friends and be proud.”

Joe Heaton added: “Just in absolute shock and speechless and can’t stop crying. My cousin Lewis died last night far too young.

“At just 17 years old, he was taken far too early from us all.

“What a kind innocent young man, who would never cause any harm to anybody.”

Charlie Heaton wrote: “Absolutely devastated that my cousin, one of the most harmless, nicest lads I know has been taken, can’t begin to describe the feeling.

“RIP Lewis, everyone is gonna miss you pal.”

Thomas Wright said: “Never expected anything like this too happen, you’re about too be missed by loads bro, missing you already lad sadly missed.

“RIP Lewis Haunch. Love you loads bro.”

Lewis was taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition after collapsing at the festival. Despite receiving emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Police enquiries into his death and how he obtained the substance he took are ongoing but two males, both aged 17, have been arrested in the Greater Manchester area on suspicion of drugs offences. Both have since been released on police bail.

Leeds Festival’s Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Keith Gilert said, “Our thoughts are naturally with the family of the young man at this time.

“They were made aware of the incident by officers as soon as possible and were assisted to attend the hospital as quickly as possible. We will continue to support them through this difficult time. We are currently investigating the death and how he obtained the substance he took.

“At this time the indications are that the man consumed drugs immediately before he collapsed.

“I would though like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending the Festival that there is no safe way to take drugs.

“Taking any illegal drug carries a risk to health and we would always advise people against it, but I would ask that people are particularly conscious of the risks following this young man’s death.”

