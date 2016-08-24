Town hall consults residents on what they think of its services

Householders are being asked what they think about Wigan Council.

A survey asking a range of questions about the local authority’s services is being sent out to 4,250 homes across the borough.

It is an important piece of research for the town hall and bosses say that the results will help to shape services in the future.

As part of The Deal, the council has committed to “listen, be open and honest”.

The Deal is now well known as the informal contract between the authority and residents and it includes a commitment for both sides to work together to make Wigan borough a better place.

The survey has been directly sent to a representative sample of residents to fill in.

Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a draw to win an iPad.

The questions cover topics such as recycling, roads and anti-social behaviour.

The survey is being carried on the council’s behalf by independent research agency Ipsos MORI.

A similar survey was sent out to homes in 2014.

The results then found that most residents love living in the borough, with three quarters of them saying they were satisfied with where they live and 71 per cent saying they felt like they “belonged” to their neighbourhood.

Coun Terry Halliwell, cabinet member for service transformation at Wigan Council, said: “It’s really important residents tell us what they think about the services we provide.

“Their views will help us to make vital decisions in the future and will ensure we’re delivering the best service possible.”

The survey takes just 15 minutes to complete and should be returned by a deadline of October 21.

The 2014 headline results were as follows:

l 62 per cent of residents said they were satisfied with Wigan Council - a 21 per cent improvement on the survey carried out in 2008;

l 75 per cent of residents said they were satisfied with their local area; and

l 71 per cent feel they ‘belong’ to their neighbourhood.

