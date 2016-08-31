Teenager dies after M6 collision

A 15-year-old hit by a car on the M6 motorway yesterday has died.

Iain, from Didmarton in Gloucester, was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where he later passed away with his family at his bedside.

Traffic backed up near the scene of the incident

His family have paid tribute to him saying Iain was ‘a much loved son and brother’.

The family now ask for their privacy to be respected.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses who saw the collision. Sergeant Lee Campbell, of the Lancashire Road Policing Unit, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts remain with this young man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t already spoken to the police, to get in touch with us.” Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 776 of August 30.

