Son helps mother escape house blaze

Two people have been taken to hospital after a house fire.

Firefighters were called to Devonshire Road in Atherton at around midnight last night after the blaze began in the kitchen of the property.

The two occupants were outside when a crew from Atherton fire station arrived but one had suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation but it started in the kitchen and spread to the living room.

“There were two people in the house and the son woke and realised the house was on fire and helped his mother out of the house.

“He had suffered some smoke inhalation but we believe both have now been released from hospital.

“The kitchen and living room were badly damaged by the fire and the rest of the house has been damaged by smoke as well.”

