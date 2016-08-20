Saluting Somme war heroes

Residents flocked to a popular park for a spectacular event to mark 100 years since the Battle of the Somme.

The Friends of Pennington Hall Park laid on an array of activities and events in the Leigh green space following the success of a similar wartime event last year.

There was a sombre moment of reflection as wreaths were displayed at a special stone in honour of the lives lost, with many veterans’ groups also attending the ceremony.

The rest of the day encouraged a happier feel, with visitors enjoying live music, field gun demonstrations, a five-a-side football match for ex-personnel and other activities in the sunshine.

Community groups, some in period outfits, also had stalls in the park.

