RSPCA says abandoned Lilian will be up for adoption - but not yet

The RSPCA has been flooded with offers to adopt a pup dumped in a Leigh supermarket carpark.
Lilian, who is only a few weeks old, was found dehydrated in a cat carrier outside Tesco store earlier this month.
The charity has been nursing her back to health and she is currently with a foster carer.
The Evening Post has received a number of inquiries since the story appeared on our wigantoday site and the RSPCA said today: “We are grateful for the interest but Lilian is not quite well enough yet. We will ask for adoption offers when she is a little stronger.”
