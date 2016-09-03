Remembering the First World War

Civic Square will host a number of World War One activities and tours this month as part of Leigh for All, an open heritage day for residents.

The day on Saturday, September 10 will run from 10.30am to 3pm and is funded through Wigan Council’s World War One Commemoration Fund, which has been promised to community projects remembering the centenary of the Great War between 2014 and 2018.

“It’s so important that we remember our history and by organising such interactive, enjoyable events like this, we are helping our younger generations engage and are teaching them about such a pivotal time.” Coun Paul Kenny

With activities from a vintage car rally to children’s crafts in the library, the day will prove to be a fun outing for all the family.

Coun Paul Kenny, cabinet member for leisure and lead member for armed forces in the borough said: “It’s so important that we remember our history and by organising such interactive, enjoyable events like this, we are helping our younger generations engage and are teaching them about such a pivotal time. The World War One Commemoration Fund is a fantastic resource that everybody across the borough can benefit from, so I invite everybody to head to Civic Square on the day because there really is something for all ages.”

Some of the activities residents can expect to see are:

• Vintage car rally ;

• Pegasus WWI and WWII memorabilia demonstration ;

• Town hall tours;

• Parish church tours;

• WWI play: Someone’s Sons;

• Local and family history fair;

• Children’s crafts in the library;

• Vestry cafe refreshments;

• Vintage bus tours.

Events have been taking place across the borough marking the centenary of the First World War since 2014. There has been a particular concentration this summer because it is the 100th anniversary of the terrible Battle of the Somme.

