New signs will highlight area’s historical heritage

Walker, cyclists and horse-riders will be able to travel back in time as Leigh and Tyldesley’s Roman, industrial and mining heritage is showcased along the guided busway.

The Spinning Jenny, Gin Pit mining village, Bedford Colliery disaster and local remains of a Roman road are all the subjects of huge new signs lining the 4.5 mile path.

“As well as being an eye opener for visitors travelling to the area on the busway, I’m sure that inquisitive minds both young and old will enjoy finding out more about the area they live in.” Coun Mark Aldred

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) teamed up with Wigan Council to design eight fact-filled signs, offering locals and visitors out for a ramble a unique insight into the area’s interesting past.

Featured local legends include Thomas Highs of Leigh – said to have invented two crucial machines that kick-started the Industrial Revolution – and Elizabeth Parry, pit brow lass for 41 years at Nook Pit, Tyldesley, who received a British Empire Medal in 1953.

Alongside local history, nature lovers can also find out more about TfGM’s work to protect wildlife and habitats during the construction of the North West’s first guided busway.

The signs feature along the popular busway pathway, which is already proving a huge hit with cyclists, walkers and horse riders.

They were showcased at the recent family fun day where residents of all ages enjoyed bike rides, guided walks and a teddy bear picnic along the route.

Mark Aldred, Atherleigh councillor and deputy chairman of the TfGM Committee, said: “It’s great to see so many people already enjoying the busway path, which is a fantastic place to showcase the area’s rich heritage.

“As well as being an eye opener for visitors travelling to the area on the busway, I’m sure that inquisitive minds both young and old will enjoy finding out more about the area they live in.”

TfGM launched the bus-only guideway between Leigh, Tyldesley and Ellenbrook earlier this year. Passengers can travel in first class comfort and style and – thanks to a unique concrete track – enjoy super-smooth, rapid connections.

The guided busway is the flagship scheme of a £122 million bus priority package enabling people to enjoy faster, more punctual and more reliable bus services across the region, to, from and through the city centre.

Operated by First Manchester under the brand Vantage, a fleet of 20 new, bespoke, state-of-the-art buses connect Leigh, Atherton and Manchester in as little as 50 minutes.

Busway services start as early as 4am and run beyond midnight, with up to eight buses an hour between Tyldesley and Manchester.

Three new park and ride facilities along the route offer spaces for more than 400 vehicles.

Plan your journey at www.tfgm.com/busway or call TfGM Customer Relations on 0161 244 1000 (7am-8pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am-8pm at weekends and bank holidays).

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story New signs will highlight area’s historical heritage Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...