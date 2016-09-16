An investigation has been launched after building waste was fly-tipped and then set on fire.

Firefighters from Hindley were called to land behind the old library off Market Street at around 12.30am this morning, Friday, to find a large amount of waste had been fly-tipped.

They discovered a bathroom suite, an amount of timber and garden foliage, which had been set on fire.

CCTV from the area is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the culprits. Wigan Council has been informed and will remove the waste.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Investigation launched after fly-tipped rubbish fire Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...