Investigation launched after fly-tipped rubbish fire

An investigation has been launched after building waste was fly-tipped and then set on fire.
Firefighters from Hindley were called to land behind the old library off Market Street at around 12.30am this morning, Friday, to find a large amount of waste had been fly-tipped.
They discovered a bathroom suite, an amount of timber and garden foliage, which had been set on fire.
CCTV from the area is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the culprits. Wigan Council has been informed and will remove the waste.
