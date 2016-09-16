Huge show of support from fans as Centurions earn dream promotion

Leigh are back where they belong in the Super League ... and the club are planning the mother of all parties to mark their return to the big stage!

Generous Centurions bosses are hoping to fill the 12,000-capacity Leigh Sports Village for tomorrow’s final home game against Batley after offering free admission.

The Centurions secured promotion with a 48-40 win over Huddersfield in their latest Super 8s Qualifiers on Saturday.

“This club belongs to the town and I would like to see every person in the town given the opportunity to come and enjoy the success of its biggest sporting club,” said Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

“Leigh is a quality town and we deserve what we are experiencing.”

A maximum of four tickets can be obtained per person from the ticket office, which will be open from 9am to 7pm every day until today.

Season ticket holders are unaffected and will be able to use their season tickets as normal. Fans who have already bought match tickets can apply for a refund.

Messages of congratulations have flooded in for Leigh Centurions after they were promoted to Super League.

The team’s win over Huddersfield Giants means they cannot fall out of the automatic promotion places and bypass the need to play in the Million Pound game after securing at least third place.

Leader of Wigan Council Lord Peter Smith said: “I’m delighted as a Leigh fan since my childhood that Centurions have gained promotion to Super League.

“This is up there with winning the Cup in 1971 and the League in 1982. I thought the quality of Leigh’s attacking rugby in the first half against Huddersfield was sensational.

“The campaign to get back into Super League has been over several years so congratulations to club officials, coaches, players and fans who helped get back. We all believed in Leigh.”

Lord Smith has also tweeted that the council would offer to hold an “appropriate civic reception” for the team, the details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Fans queued around the LSV stadium to get hold of their tickets for Saturday’s game, which is sure to be one of the biggest parties the town has ever seen.

Community leader Trevor Barton said: “I think the whole community is absolutely delighted with the club’s promotion and it means a lot to the community.

“It is fantastic and a great achievement by the players and all the staff at the club.”

Leigh MP Andy Burnham tweeted after the game on Saturday: “Huge congratulations to the players, staff & directors of @LeighCenturions on achieving the Super League dream. Whole town is proud of you.”

Scores of fans also took to social media to congratulate the team.

Lewis Brown wrote: “So happy to see Leigh Centurions going to the Super League next season, they deserve it 100 per cent.”

Frankie Rappo added: “Well done to Leigh Centurions. Up the Leyth.”

Ann Sutton said: “Well done to Leigh Centurions on promotion to the Super League.”

Russell Smith wrote: “Congratulations to Leigh on a well-earned promotion to Super League.”

As part of a day of celebrations, a statue will be unveiled tomorrow of club legend John Woods.

As part of a day of celebrations, a statue will be unveiled tomorrow of club legend John Woods.