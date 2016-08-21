Having a go at hall’s open day

Tai chi, line dancing and afternoon tea attracted more than 50 visitors to a community centre.

An open day was held for people to try out different activities at Beehive Community Centre, in Mosley Common.

Volunteers keeping the visitors refreshed

There was tai chi, line dancing, sequence dancing, movement to music and yoga.

Afternoon tea was also served for the visitors.

Operations manager Mavis Grundy said the event went well and raised £188.

She said: “People loved it. They have all been asking for us to have more sessions so we will be doing that.

“We will do tai chi and line dancing. Movement to music has been going for a while and will continue.”

The centre was previously known as Lindale Hall and has recently been renamed and taken over by a team of volunteers.

It is owned by Wigan Council and they were looking for volunteers to run it as an asset transfer.

The group will run the centre as a trial for four months and if it is successful, they hope to officially take over the reins.

They want to hold more activities and attract more people to the hall on Lindale Road.

New activities have already started and more are planned in an effort to encourage more people to go there.

There is currently a yoga group and a keep fit class, and Mrs Grundy has organised good as new stalls and refreshments from 10am to 1pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

The group believes the hall could be used for all kinds of activities and could be a real asset for people living in Mosley Common.

To find out more or to get involved, call Mrs Grundy on 0161 799 7178 or email beehivecommunitycentre@hotmail.com.

