Groper admits two sex attacks against strangers

A man dragged a woman into a phone box and molested her as she walked home from a night out, a court heard.

Wigan magistrates heard that the woman managed to escape from Idean Kivi but 20 minutes later he attacked another woman and tried to kiss her just yards from her home.

His second victim had just nipped out to buy some dog food and was on her way back to her Leigh home when Kivi pushed her up against her own garden fence. She managed to scream for help and Kivi ran off when her partner heard.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of touching a woman over the age of 16 without consent.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said: “Both victims were assaulted in the early hours of September 11. The first woman was walking home from a night out and was on her way to get a taxi when she saw the defendant emerge from a side street. He appeared to be adjusting the belt on his trousers.

“He stood in front of her and put his arms out to prevent her from going past. He grabbed her arms. She was really frightened and tried to pull away.

“He picked her up and tried to pull her into the phone box. As he dragged her she was able to get hold of to the handle while screaming for him to let her go.

“He put his hand up her skirt and touched her inappropriately over her underwear. She managed to get away and run.”

Kivi, who spoke through an interpreter, offered no defence of his actions apart from to tell magistrates he was drunk at the time.

Mrs Kenyon added: “About 20 minutes later, another victim had come out to go to a shop for some dog food. The defendant ran towards her and began walking at her side. He grabbed her round her shoulders but she pushed him away.

“She crossed the road but he followed her and pushed her against the fence. He tried to kiss her while she was screaming for help. He put his hand over her mouth and pushed right up against her while she continued to scream her boyfriend’s name. He heard her, came outside and chased the defendant away.

“This was two females on their own in the very early hours of the morning. Both victims have described the degree of fear caused by his actions.”

Karen Schofield, defending, did not object to the case being sent to crown court for sentencing and did not apply for bail for Kivi.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on October 10.

