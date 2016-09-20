Fun day in memory of loving Morecambe midwife

A mum has had an overwhelming response to a charity fun day in memory of her popular neighbour.

Jo Clark, from Morecambe, was keen to do something to remember her loving neighbour who passed away earlier this year.

Andrea Newby was just 40-years-old when she lost her battle with lung cancer on May 2.

Jo and Andrea were neighbours on Stanley Road for 17 years and were often seen helping each other out.

“Andrea was always there for you, very reliable, she was just the perfect neighbour,” said Jo.

“She was quite a gutsy woman, very kind, she did everything for everybody and asked for nothing from anyone.”

Andrea was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2015.

Despite chemotherapy treatment Andrea lost her battle during her stay at St John’s Hospice.

The mum-of-two leaves behind husband Adam, her two teenage children Jayden and Ellie, mother Maureen, her father and sister Caroline.

Andrea was in her third year of her midwifery course and delivered several babies during her job.

“It was her dream job, she loved it, she was born to do it,” said Jo, who works at Aldi Supermarket on Morecambe promenade.

“She was the kindest person you could ever meet and know.

“If I ever needed something or ask her to check on my mum if I couldn’t she would do it.”

Since Jo, 47, organised the event on her Facebook page thousands have shown an interest and approximately a 100 people are expected to attend.

The fun day which will commeorate the life of Andrea and also be in aid for Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Jo said: “It seems to have become a really big event, everyone has been so supportive.

“I think Andrea would be completely amazed like me, I am bit overwhelmed to be perfectly honest.”

The fun day will take place on Sunday September 25 from 11am-3pm.

During the day there will be a bouncy castle, face painting, arts and crafts, children’s activities, a raffle and competitions. Jo has also been in touch with local stunt man Martin Shenton who is hoping to put on a display with his team from Regent Studios on the day, weather permitting.

The free event takes place in the dance studio at the college. To donate to Jo’s fundraising page please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Joanna-Clarkb?