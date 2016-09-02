Fun afternoon as pooches help animal charity

A fun day was held to raise money for an animal charity.
The second annual Pennington Pooch Parade basked in sunshine at the event hosted by the Friends of Pennington Hall Park.
Proceeds will go to Prevent Unwanted Pets (PUP) who carry out voluntary work with animals in the area.
The day included dog shows judged by experts from My Pets Vets, vet and nurse clinics and microchipping.
There was also a dog agility course provided by PAWS Doggy Day Care, along with grooming consultations, trims and nail clippings.
