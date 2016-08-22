Dumped kittens get fresh start

They had the toughest of starts to life but three kittens found dumped outside a pub are now thriving.

Affectionately called Stuart Little, because he was so tiny when he was found, and his siblings were rescued by staff at Cats Protection after they were dumbed outside an Ashton pub.

One of Stuart's siblings

Staff at the pub called the charity after they heard meowing coming from behind a nearby fence and on arrival they discovered what they first thought were just two kittens. But then they found another tiny kitten, Stuart, who was so small and weak, they thought he wouldn’t survive the night.

But after some expert care from the charity and a foster mum, all three kittens survived and are now thriving.

A Cats Protection Atherton and Wigan spokesman said: “When Stuart Little was found dumped by the side of a pub with his siblings, he was clinging onto life.

“We were contacted by a pub in Ashton when they heard kittens meowing behind a fence.

“At first when we arrived we could only see two but then realised there was another little one, he was so small and was almost lifeless and we didn’t think he’d survive the night.

“They were too young to be away from their mum.

“We had a mum cat in our care who happily took on Stuart and his siblings and treated them like her own.

“Despite them being so small they were proper little survivors.

“They are doing really well as you can see from the pictures. We are raising money so we can continue to help cats just like Stuart.”

Stuart and his brother Bailey, who are both ginger, will be ready for adoption at the start of September and the charity hopes they will be able to find them kind and loving homes.

Cats Protection, which is the UK’s leading feline welfare charity despite being dependent on donations, helps more than 200,000 cats a year, from rehoming them to reuniting lost cats with their owners.

It has 250 volunteer-run branches and 32 adoption centres across the UK and aims to ensure every cat is treated with kindness and understanding.

The Wigan branch has launched a Just Giving page to raise money so they can help more kittens like Stuart in the future.

The spokesman said: “Stuart Little and his siblings are doing so well considering their horrible start in life being dumped.

“Stuart was so frail we didn’t think he would make it.

“We have set up a just giving fund so we can continue to help cats and kittens just like Stuart, every £1 helps.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Atherton-Wigan-Cats-Protection5

