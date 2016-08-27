Drunk vandal attacks home

A drunken yob drank 12 pints of beer and then smashed windows at the house of his partner’s former lover, a court heard.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates were told boozed-up Daniel Whittaker, from Hindley, went to the house of his girlfriend’s ex and put bricks through the living room window and the glass in the front door.

The spree of criminal damage, which happened on August 6 at around midnight, caused £900 in damage.

Prosecuting, Nicola Ormerod said the victim was alone at home when he found Whittaker at the front door asking to speak to a man called Mark.

The victim said he wasn’t in and Whittaker became agitated before launching his attack on the property when both the front door and the window the conservation had been conducted through remained shut.

Ms Ormerod said: “He then heard two loud bangs and the sound of smashing glass. He told police what had happened and looked out to see the man running off down the road. He came downstairs and found a brick through the front door and front living room window. Glass was everywhere in the property.”

Police attended and Whittaker, 30, was eventually arrested after the officers were called to a disturbance at his home in All Saints Grove.

A victim impact statement read to the court said the target of the attack suffered from paranoia and the incident had set his attempts to deal with the condition back.

The court also heard Whittaker claimed in interview that he had targeted the victim because of the way he had treated his partner while they were together. But Ms Ormerod said there was no evidence that the victim had ever been prosecuted for violence.

Whittaker, who was unrepresented in court, admitted he had drunk a lot of alcohol and expressed remorse for his actions. He said: “I was drunk and I’m sorry for what I’ve done. It will never happen again.”

Justices gave Whittaker a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £300 compensation as well as £85 in costs.

