Braiden’s life in pictures

Brave Braiden Prescott captured the hearts of people across the borough and further afield as he battled cancer.

They followed the youngster as he started school, celebrated Christmas, was the best man at his parents’ wedding and a special guest at Leigh’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Braiden Prescott with his parents Stef and Wayne and brother Tyler

People have kept Braiden in their thoughts as he fought neuroblastoma for the third time.

More than 26,000 people liked a Facebook page following his progress and he inspired many people to raise money or make donations in his honour.

The seven-year-old will be remembered fondly by many today after losing his fight for life.

Farewell brave Braiden

