Braiden makes his final journey

Thousands of people have turned out to say goodbye to brave Braiden Prescott.

His family issued an open invitation to the public to attend his funeral after the seven-year-old lost his battle with cancer last month.

The procession was made up of the thousands of people who had been touched by Braiden’s story. Many wore blue, Braiden’s favourite colour, while others dressed up as some of his favourite characters, including Ninja Turtles and Transformers.

Tributes have poured for the youngster on social media.

Lindsay Lamb wrote: “So heartbreaking. Such an inspirational little boy who touched so many hearts.”

Leona Pilkington added: “Little man. Amazing send off for a special little boy.”

Sam Stridgeon said: “Rest in peace little man. My thoughts are with you and your family.”

A service is being held at Christ Church in Ince, followed by a burial at Westwood Cemetery and a wake at The Rose Centre in Hindley.

To watch a video of the procession, visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wigan.today

