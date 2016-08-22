Another rise in demand for care at Wigan A&E

Bosses have issued a fresh appeal for people not to go to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
The unit is experiencing yet another surge in demand on its services.
Anyone who attends whose condition is not considered to be serious may have to wait more than four hours to see a doctor.
Mary Fleming, director of operations, said: “Our message is simple – if you have a serious urgent medical emergency, go to A&E or dial 999. For everything else please seek out the most appropriate healthcare provider such as a GP or pharmacist.
“Unnecessary attendances to our A&E prevent doctors and nurses from seeing and treating those patients who need urgent care quickly. In addition it is putting a huge strain on the hospital as a whole. With the support of the public we can make sure that we are focusing the right level of attention on our very poorly patients who are suffering serious medical emergencies.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.