£2,000 boost from arts festival

Supporters of a sensory farm staged a spectacular outdoor arts festival to help people with disabilities and mental health conditions.

Hope View Sensory Farm in Astley raised more than £2,000 for its work with the event showcasing local musicians, dancers and stand-up comedians.

The line-up at the Marsland Green Lane farm included Paul Crewe, SpiRock, Mr Martin, Danielle Louise Thomas and Jon Christos and the fund-raising night also included an auction.

The sensory farm opened in June and supports adults with dementia, mental health conditions and a range of disabilities as well as their carers.

Visitors are able to enjoy quiet, therapeutic time with the farm’s animals including alpacas, miniature ponies, llamas, peacocks, rabbits and goats.

Service users can also enjoy activities such as craft sessions, fishing, gardening, exercise and woodwork.

The farm has so far proven a hit with visitors and those benefitting from the services and is now looking to expand its work to help even more people.

To find out more about the venue, visit www.hopeviewsensoryfarm.co.uk.

