Living room gutted in terraced house fire

The living room of a terraced house was completely gutted by fire.



Crews were called to the address on Regina Crescent in Higher Folds at around 12.30am on Thursday.

They found the lounge of the property well ablaze and the fire beginning to spread into the upstairs through the floorboards.

The entire house was also heavily damaged by smoke.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly worked to stop the flames spreading beyond the lounge and then managed to extinguish the blaze.

The house was empty but two neighbouring properties had to be evacuated as a precaution due to the amount of smoke in the air.

The crews then used a large fan to draw all the smoke out of the house.

The cause of the blaze could not be determined by the firefighters due to the level of destruction in the room where it appears to have started.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended the scene..

Crews from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley fire stations were called to tackle the incident and were there for around two and a half hours.