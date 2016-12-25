Lewis’ festive foodbank treat

A generous young Cub Scout has been thinking of those less fortunate at Christmas by raising money to buy festive treats for a foodbank.

Lewis Westwell, from Tyldesley, bought wristbands to sell to his fellow Cubs and school pupils in order to get selection boxes for Atherton And Leigh Foodbank.

We’re all very proud of him and he’s made us all more aware of how important it is to help other people. Mum Cathy Westwell

He has so far bought almost 50 boxes of goodies to be distributed to people on the breadline and wants to sell a second batch of wristbands to purchase even more.

The kind-hearted pupil at Garrett Hall Primary School has made his family extremely proud, with mum Cathy saying he has inspired everyone else at home to do more for charity.

She said: “Lewis is always wanting to do things to raise money for people, he’s just got a big heart.

“He originally wanted to buy presents but I pointed out he might not get enough money to buy very many so he decided on selection boxes so more children could have some chocolate for Christmas.

“His plan is now to get 100 selection boxes and he’s absolutely delighted and very excited about how well it’s going. I’ve no doubt he won’t give me a moment’s peace until he’s found out what the next thing he can do to raise money is.

“We’re all very proud of him and he’s made us all more aware of how important it is to help other people. I was surprised how many people were using the foodbank when I went with Lewis and I will now make sure I buy a couple of extra things for the foodbank when I’m out shopping.”

This is not Lewis’s first charity campaign as he previously sold hand-made loom bracelets to raise money for good causes.

He is also aware of people in need through being a member of the 5th Tyldesley Cub Scouts group which Warren Done, who runs the foodbank, recently visited.

The pack’s leader David Simpson is also keen on charity work, with he and assistant leader John Worrall recently joining in a sponsored sleep-out in Atherton town centre to help fund a night shelter for homeless people.

The foodbank has also expressed its thanks to Lewis for his efforts when he visited its base at Atherton Parish Church to drop off the selection boxes.

Cathy said: “They were really grateful and I think they were really surprised and pleased someone so young had thought about it and made the effort to help. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that people in this country are able to eat.”