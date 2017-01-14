Kitchen destroyed after fridge-freezer sets on fire

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire sparked by a faulty fridge-freezer.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of a house on Wordsworth Avenue in Westleigh just before 11.30am on Friday.

Firefighters from Leigh, Hindley and Bolton attended to tackle the fire, which gutted the entire kitchen.

However, it did not spread through the house as the door to the kitchen had been shut, helping to contain the damage.

A woman and her four children were in the house when the fire started. Three of them were treated with oxygen by North West Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.

Faulty electrics on a fridge-freezer are believed to have started the fire.