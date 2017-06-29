Johnny Vegas to star in St Helens Theatre Royal’s Christmas panto

Home-grown comedy superstar Johnny Vegas is to star in the Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

And while Johnny, who hails from Thatto Heath, won’t be there in person he will play the Magic Mirror via a video projection at the Corporation Street theatre.

Lucy-Jo Hudson

The show, runs from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, January 7, will also star former Corrie actress Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Benidorm actor Johnny said: “I don’t know about this Snow White being the fairest, I thought I was the fairest of them all? I’ll have to have a word with her and put her in her place!

“I’m coming home St Helens. You’ll get to see my beautiful face every night via the power of projection, great isn’t it. So get your tickets!”

Starring as the fairest beauty of them all, Snow White, will be Wild at Heart and Coronation Street actress Lucy Jo Hudson. Lucy also recently competed in the ITV show Dance, Dance, Dance reaching the final, and has just won Villain of the Year at the 2017 British Soap Awards for her performance in BBC1 soap Doctors.

Every panto needs a handsome hero and this year that will be LIPA graduate Jack Rigby who is sure to break a heart or two as the Prince. No stranger to the St Helens stage, Jack appeared in the Theatre Royal’s 2015 panto, Cinderella.

Theatre manager Chantelle Nolan said: “I am delighted to announce the cast for St Helen’s Theatre Royal’s Christmas Panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“Johnny Vegas is a hugely popular household name and it is great that he is coming back to his roots and coming home to St Helens – even if he won’t be physically on stage every night, it is fantastic to have him involved.

“Alongside the already announced Lucy-Jo and the rest of the stellar cast, plus the addition of the all new 3D scene, this year is shaping up to be our best Christmas panto to date!”

Tickets are priced from £11 and are available to book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm) or visit the theatre’s website.