It’s A Wonderful Life for movie fans

The golden age of Hollywood came to the borough as movie fans flocked to a special screening of an all-time Christmas classic.

It’s A Wonderful Life was shown by the Leigh Film Society in the stunning and historic surroundings of Leigh Parish Church.

More than 120 people flocked to the town centre place of worship to see the 1946 film, which stars James Stewart and tells the tale of a suicidal man visited by his guardian angel on Christmas Eve and shown all the ways he has improved the life of his local community.

The film society’s volunteers hope this will be the first of many times the parish church is turned into a cinema for special events.

The venue is hosting a screening of Ken Loach’s searing Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake in January and it is hoped there will be annual showings of suitable movies at Christmas and Easter.

The organisation puts on monthly film showings at the Turnpike Centre. For more information visit www.leighfilmsociety.com