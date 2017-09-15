'Inspirational' Kyle, 12, loses cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a “brave” young “hero” who died peacefully this morning after a long battle with cancer.



Kyle Buckley, 12, from Atherton, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of muscle tissue cancer, in January 2014.

Sadly just three months after getting the all-clear a year in early 2015, Kyle relapsed.

After fighting the disease for more than two years since, Kyle’s mum Carol Buckley, 42, announced this morning (Friday) that her son had passed away “peacefully” at the family home.

She wrote: “This morning at 5am our special brave little boy Kyle Peter David Buckley passed away peacefully at home in his own bed.

“No more suffering now baby boy you can go spend another life with your dad in heaven now, love you so so much and will miss you loads.”

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes have poured in for Kyle alongside messages of support for Carol who has worked tirelessly to raise funds and awareness of the disease for the past three years.

Lisa Cooper, a close family friend, wrote: “I write this with a very heavy heart. Kyle, my hero. What an amazing boy. I had the pleasure of knowing Kyle, I’m lost for words. You will always be in my heart and my thoughts. RIP my hero Kyle Buckley.”

Laura Whitehouse also paid an emotional tribute to the young boy, saying: “Heartbreaking. We’ve all been following Kyle’s fight through this, always hoped this day wouldn’t come. This boy has been so strong through it all. He’s a huge inspiration and Kyle’s memory will always live on. Always. My thought and love are with Carol and Kieran and all the family. I am so deeply sorry.”

Kyle’s brave attitude to his condition inspired people from across the UK to raise money to help find a miracle cure for the advanced disease.