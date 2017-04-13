Inspection success for hospice staff

Staff at the borough’s hospice are celebrating after the national care watchdog gave it the highest-possible rating of Outstanding.

A glowing report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) praised the standards of care and work at Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) observed during a two-day inspection.

The CQC reserved its highest praise for the leadership and management, giving the Hindley-based charity the outstanding mark for being well led and responsive.

Coupled with good ratings for providing services which were safe, effective and caring, this meant the Kildare Street based hospice secured the top overall mark from the CQC.

The hospice’s senior leaders expressed delight at the findings and poured praise on all the hundreds of full-time staff and volunteers who look after Wiganers with life-limiting conditions and support their loved ones and families.

WLH chief executive Dr Alan Baron said: “We want every one of our patients, and those people important to our patients, to receive high quality care tailored to their individual needs.

“We are delighted that the CQC inspectors recognised this during their visit and have awarded us a rating of Outstanding.

“We are very proud of the services we provide to people across Wigan and Leigh. This rating is a wonderful acknowledgement of our staff and volunteers and the dedication and compassion they show every day in caring for people affected by a life-limiting illness.”

The report was highly complimentary about the quality of the buildings and atmosphere at the hospice and also remarked on the project, which has since begun, to make the in-patient unit more dementia friendly.

Inspectors noted how patients’ physical and spiritual needs were taken care of, how everyone being looked after was treated as an individual throughout their time there and how staff responded very quickly if they required anything. The Hospice in Your Home was also praised.

The inspectors also had plenty of praise for everyone working at the hospice and found the charity responded quickly and seriously to complaints as well as continuously working to drive up standards and learn lessons.

The report said: “Exceptional management and leadership was demonstrated at Wigan and Leigh Hospice. There was an open culture which empowered people to plan and be involved in the high-quality care provided at this service.

This meant that people continuously had a say in how they wanted their care to be delivered. The strong and positive management approach resulted in people receiving a tailored inclusive service which focused on them receiving individualised care.

We observed that the standards of cleanliness throughout the entire building were very high and everywhere was very clean, tidy and fresh. The building was light and airy and pleasantly decorated with high ceilings.”