Hygiene ratings - latest results

Pubs, schools and cafes led the way in scooping top marks in the latest food hygiene ratings.
In total, 72 establishment were inspected by Wigan Council’s food hygiene teams in October, with a third, 24, of those getting the highest rating of five.
More than 73 per cent of the places inspected were deemed to be operating at an acceptable standard, receiving a rating of three (generally satisfactory) or higher, with 17 establishments rated as three and 12 as four.
Only three places were rated as two (improvement necessary) while 15 received the second lowest rating of one (major improvement required).
LA Orient on Church Street in Orrell was the only place rated as zero (urgent improvements necessary) following the inspectors visit on October 17.
The Chinese takeaway and sandwich shop has been told to make urgent improvements to its management of food safety by making sure systems or checks in place to ensure food sold is safe to eat, staff know about food safety and that standards will be maintained in future.
It was also told to make major improvements to the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building. Inspectors told the owners to improve the layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.
The takeaways hygienic food handling, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage was found to be generally satisfactory.
Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
Ratings (these ratings are correct according to the FSA website as of December 13).
FIVE STARS
Applewood Farm Pub Restaurant Astley Park Way Worsley Manchester M28 1FJ
Bakers Dozen Ellesmere Street Leigh WN7 4PG
Brooklands Childcare Ltd Walmesley Road Leigh WN7 IXL
Butterflies Christ Church Before and After School Club West Bridgewater Street Leigh WN7 4HB
Cakes, Tins & Icing Things 25 Glebe Avenue Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9HJ
Chapter One Cafe First Avenue Hindley Wigan WN2 3EB
Compassion in Action Community Cafe Patrick House 58 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1QR
Cook & Foragers School Lane Haigh Wigan WN2 1PE
D Pearce (Agencies) 62 Newgate Avenue Appley Bridge Wigan WN6 9JJ
Dolce Leigh CE Junior School Henrietta Street Leigh WN7 1LP
George and Dragon 7 King Street Leigh WN7 4LP
I Dream of Cake Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN3
Ma Larkin’s Cupcake Private address: registered with Wigan local authority M29
MetroFresh St Josephs R.C. Mather Lane Leigh WN7 2PW
MetroFresh Westleigh High Westleigh Lane Leigh WN7 5NL
Morrisons Manufacturing (Worsley) Chaddock Lane Worsley Manchester M28 1DR
Over the Rainbow Day Nursery 40 Violet Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9EE
Richmond House Nursing Home - HC-One Mitchell Street Leigh WN7 4UH
Sweet Little Things 127 Bradshawgate Leigh WN7 4ND
The Masons Arms 245-249 Wigan Road Atherton Manchester M46 0QA
Treats Leigh 4 Albion Street Leigh WN7 4LZ
Two Left Feet Brewing Company Limited 60 Hallgate Wigan WN1 1HP
Tyldesley Primary School Before and After School Club Ennerdale Road Tyldesley Manchester M29 7PY
Waterside Inn Canal Street Leigh WN7 4DB
FOUR STARS
Cakebakes ‘n’ Pops Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN3
Divino 4 Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8HD
First Steps Private Day Nursery Kirkham Road Leigh WN7 3UQ
Food For Thought 128 Lowton Road Golborne Wigan WA3 3HU
Frankie & Benny’s 6 Anjou Boulevard Wigan WN5 0UJ
Golborne Community Bowling Club High Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3BG
High Street News 66 High Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3BT
MetroFresh Leigh Central School Windermere Road Leigh WN7 1UY
One Stop 155-157 Chestnut Drive South Leigh WN7 3JY
The Cupcake Empire and Sweet Little Artisan Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN7
The Gatehouse Cherington Drive Tyldesley Manchester M29 8WE
Wigan & Leigh College Catering, Leigh 6th Form College Sale Way Leigh Sports Village Leigh WN7 4JY
THREE STARS
Bamboo Oriental 55 Chapel Street Leigh WN7 2PB
Bradshawgate Cafe 60 Bradshawgate Leigh WN7 4LA
European Food Store 44a Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1QR
Fairfield Private Day Nursery 72 St Helens Road Leigh WN7 4HW
Green Olive Cafe 43 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AG
Jimmy Chews 2 Kingston Close Wigan WN3 5NJ
Kencos The Coffee Pot 6 Lord Street Leigh WN7 1DP
Kirkhall Lane Chippy 54 Kirkhall Lane Leigh WN7 1SA
Marie’s Takeaway Ltd 180-182 Atherton Road Hindley Wigan WN2 3RN
Maximillians 35 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AA
MetroFresh Shevington High 148 Shevington Lane Shevington Wigan WN6 8AB
Oaklea Day Nursery 68 Leigh Road Atherton Manchester M29 0PA
Planet Pizza 99 Beech Hill Avenue Wigan WN6 7RP
Shimla Spice 46 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AE
Tack Thai Foods.com Great George Street Wigan WN3 4DP
The Roller Rink Co Ltd, Atherton Roller Rink, Bolton Road Atherton Manchester M46 9JG
West’s Off Licence 157 Atherton Road Hindley Wigan WN2 3EE
TWO STARS
Simano Foods Ltd Makerfield Way Ince Wigan WN2 2PR
Vale Royal Hotel 360-362 Gathurst Road Orrell Wigan WN5 0LH
Zak’s Takeout 781 Ormskirk Road Pemberton Wigan WN5 8AT
ONE STAR
Ace Pizza 51 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AA
Ashton Convenience Store 103-105 Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 8AD
Big Mamma 127 Mosley Common Road Tyldesley Manchester M28 1AH
Easysave 327 Wigan Road Leigh WN7 5EL
European Convenience Store 185-187 Manchester Road Ince Wigan WN2 2JA
Gallo Rosso 29 Market Street Atherton Manchester M46 0DW
Happy Hong 44 Bell Lane Orrell Wigan WN5 0DH
Lowton Tandoori 257 Newton Road Lowton Warrington WA3 1LA
Lynn’s Carvery Spinning Gate Leigh WN7 4PG
Mama Mia 109 Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 8AD
Mr Eats 4 Lord Street Leigh WN7 1DP
Orrell Curry House 43 Church Street Orrell Wigan WN5 8TG
Ozzy’s Pizza 682 Liverpool Road Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5BB
Stanley Wines 583 Liverpool Road Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 3TA
Tasty Bite 2a Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9BJ
ZERO STARS
La Orient 45 Church Street Orrell Wigan WN5 8TG
