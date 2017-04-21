House damaged after fire spreads

Firefighters were called when a blaze involving garden waste spread to a house.

Crews from Hindley and Wigan fire stations were called to Argyle Street in Hindley at 9.05am today.

Flames from the garden waste fire had spread to the ground floor of the house.

They spent 30 minutes at the property, using a hose reel, breaking in gear and a thermal imaging camera to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire was thought to be accidental.