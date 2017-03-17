Horse whisperers to pay special visit

A world-famous horse whisperer who has worked with the Queen’s equestrian team is making a rare visit to Wigan.

Monty Roberts is known as “the man who listens to horses” and has won countless awards for his work.

On Sunday, he will pay a visit to the borough to attend a special fund-raising event at Lucky Hens Rescue North West, in Amberswood.

Alison Thorpe, director of Lucky Hens, said: “I still can’t believe he’s coming. It’s really exciting.

“We’re lucky. This community is really lucky and I hope they appreciate what they are getting.

“We had someone turn up a week early from Wales. They are going to travel from far afield.”

It is a real coup for Lucky Hens and Mrs Roberts believes it could be the only chance people in Wigan will have to see Mr Roberts.

She said: “It’s the event of a lifetime. I don’t think Monty will tour again. He’s in his 80s.

“He is in Scotland on Saturday and coming all the way from Scotland to do this.”

Mr Roberts will be joined by fellow horse whisperers Kelly Marks and Patrick Gracey, who is known as the horse shrink and has been based at Lucky Hens since last week.

The event will start at noon with demonstrations by Mr Gracey.

Mr Roberts will attend from 2pm and 4pm. He will be there to support the event and sign autographs, but it is hoped he may also do some horse whispering.

Mrs Thorpe hopes it will be a special event and is expecting a large turnout, from both members of the public and the equestrian community.

She said: “Hopefully everyone will experience something and learn something from what they see. It sends shivers down your spine.

“It’s amazing to see that the horse knows what Monty, Kelly and Patrick are saying.”

The event will be free to attend and will include a cake stall, tombola, refreshments and a chance to meet the animals rescued by Lucky Hens.

Mrs Thorpe said: “This event will hopefully raise funds for the rescue. While it’s free admission, we’re hoping people will be generous and donate.

“Monty is not charging - it’s normally £20 to watch him do a demo.

“People who can’t really afford much can still come. There’s no amount necessary.”

The community interest company rescues thousands of caged hens each year and finds new homes for them.

It is currently unable to rehome hens due to the restrictions imposed by the Government to prevent the spread of bird flu.

This meant Lucky Hens did not have an income, but a new fund-raising shop which opened in Hindley last month has proved to be successful.

People can turn up to the event on Sunday and do not need to book. Drivers are advised to park on Manchester Road, Seaman Way and other roads nearby.