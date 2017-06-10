Hope grows for Kyle as £4,000 is donated

A family fun day has raised £4,000 for an Atherton boy fighting a life-threatening condition.

Kyle Buckley, 12, has been battling rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of muscle tissue cancer, since January 2014.

I am so very proud of my boy Carol Buckley

After around a year of intensive treatment, Kyle was given the all-clear but tragically relapsed three months later in May 2015.

Following a desperate plea, his mum, Carol Buckley, 42, found that her son’s symptoms could have been treated by specialists in London, but action was refused due to the young boy’s age.

Kyle could now be eligible for a rare form of treatment, which has come from a research centre in Germany. In order to get her son there and make their dreams a reality, Carol has started a campaign, named Make Kyle Smile, to raise £150,000.

The dedicated mum organised the family fun day to take place at Ladybridge Football Club in Bolton. The event was attended by TV soap stars Catherine Tyldesley from Coronation Street and Danny Miller from Emmerdale.

“It went well, we raised £4,000 which is fantastic,” said Carol. “Kyle went in the fire engine lift. He loved it and had a big smile on his face.”

One of the main events of the day was a football tournament, hosted by Danny.

“Danny Miller walked him onto the football pitch in his wheelchair and all the players held his hand. Kyle only stayed a few hours, he needed to go home to rest. He was having quite a good day feeling well, but he did a bit much and felt off colour.”

Stalls run by volunteers were stocked up with refreshments and treats bearing the Make Kyle Smile campaign logo.

Superheroes and Disney characters also made an appearance, taking time to meet and greet the families who had come along in support of Kyle. Batman, Spiderman and The Hulk joined Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Scooby Doo and Supergirl, but to name a few, as a perfect surprise for the young visitors.

Following the event, Carol turned to Facebook to thank everyone involved in the organisation of the charity drive, as well as families and individuals who attended.

She posted: “We had a fantastic day today at Kyle’s fun day. Thank you so much to everyone who made today possible we were overwhelmed by all the entertainment.

Also thank you to everyone who helped us on the stalls and on the gate. Thank you to all the celebs that came. Thank you to the Bolton Fire Service, the army, the ambulance service, Warren with the fairground, Steven who let us use his premises for Kyle’s day. Thank you all the super heroes, all the football teams who played today also the road reapers for bringing Kyle to the event. I just cant thank you all enough for your kindness.”

A couple of months ago, £17,000 of the Make Kyle Smile campaign was used to pay for tumour testing, to see if Kyle’s cancer would responds to any of the drugs at the Germany clinic.

The results have shown that the schoolboy is a “good candidate” for immunotherapy but the treatment that Kyle would need has not yet been approved in the UK.

Carol said: “I am so very proud of my boy. I now need to get him feeling stronger and to fight this awful disease like he has the past three years.”