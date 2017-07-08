Homes evacuated after gas leak

Around a dozen people had to leave their homes following a gas leak at an empty property.

Fire crews were called to Glebe Street in Leigh at around 9pm on Friday after worried residents contacted the emergency services saying there was a strong smell of gas.

The leak was traced to an unoccupied house and several properties on either side were evacuated, with police setting up a cordon.

In total around 14 people had to spend an hour outside while the incident was dealt with.

No-one was hurt and both the fire service and a National Grid engineer carried out thorough searches of the area with detectors to ensure the leak was fully contained.

Watch manager Howard Denton from Leigh fire station said: “Residents told us there was a strong smell of gas and they could see water coming from one of the properties.

“We isolated the gas and then checked the neighbouring properties to make sure everything was alright.

“The property affected was empty at the time and the next one along was also vacant.

“We made the area safe and also gave some security advice to residents.”

Crews from Leigh and Atherton fire stations attended and were at the scene for around two hours.

The incident has now been handed over to Wigan Council.