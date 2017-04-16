High street blow as bank shuts branch

The high street has suffered another blow after Lloyds Bank announced one of its local branches will shut later this year.

The Tyldesley branch at The Square will close its doors on August 3, part of a massive ongoing overhaul of the company’s stock of buildings.

Lloyds Bank said shutting its operation in Tyldesley, which is one of more than 50 branches set to close between July and October, had been a tough decision to make.

However, it said there were no longer enough customers coming through the doors as more and more people chose to do their banking online.

A Lloyds spokesman said: “The Lloyds Bank Tyldesley branch will close on August 3 2017, due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branch, which is Atherton.”

Lloyds says 68 per cent of its Tyldesley customers choose to use alternative branches or bank using the internet or on the phone.

The branch now has just 37 customers who use it on at least 48 out of 52 weeks in the year.

The bank is also speaking to the Post Office as there is a branch less than a mile away where day-to-day banking services can be carried out.

There is also a cash machine a similar distance away from the soon-t0-shut branch at The Square.

Lloyds is currently dramatically slimming down the number of buildings it owns, with plans for 400 branch closures and the loss of up to 9,000 jobs in the pipeline between now and next year.

The Standish branch will close at the end of May and the Hindley branch is believed to be earmarked for shutting too.

In Leigh high street banking faces an uncertain future, with the Yorkshire Bank branch on King Street shutting on May 3 and the town’s Royal Bank of Scotland also earmarked for closure.

Trade union Unite said the loss of branches was a blow which the high street would struggle to absorb.