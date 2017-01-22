‘Outstanding’ GP practice praised by CQC inspectors

A GP practice in Leigh has been rated as outstanding.

Premier Health Team, which is based at Bridgewater Medical Centre, was praised for its responsive and well-led service by inspectors from health regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The practice was praised for its clear vision that has quality and safety as its top priority and its charity work.

Several areas of outstanding practice were also identified, such as creating health displays at schools which had helped to identify vulnerable children

It had also maximised opportunities to support learning and development for all staff and handed out cold-emergency boxes containing items such as blankets, gloves and hats for elderly and vulnerable patients.

The practice also held regular clinics, two per week, for homeless patients.

A report published following the inspection reads: “The practice worked closely with other organisations and with the local community in planning how services were provided to ensure that they met their patients’ needs.

“Examples included identifying and tackling obesity and depression in school children, a breathlessness service, in-house INR clinics and inter-practice joint injections to their own and other patients.”

The practice was rated as good for how safe, effective and caring the service was and outstanding for responding to people’s needs.