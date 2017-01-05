Grieving mum’s bid to help other tots

A grieving mum has pledged to keep raising money in memory of her baby son in a bid to help other tots.

Christine Stout lost four-month-old son Jack to sudden infant death syndrome in August 2015.

The month before I did the Wigan 10k, we lost him. I did it and I thought I wanted to do something in his memory to raise more money so other parents didn’t have to go through what we are Christine Stout

At the time, she was training for the Wigan 10k to raise money for specialist equipment after Jack was cared for at Wigan Infirmary’s neonatal unit.

Ever since she has been committed to supporting MedEquip4Kids, a charity providing equipment for children and babies which is not available from NHS resources.

She has already raised thousands of pounds and hopes to collect even more money this year.

Christine, who is married to Stephen and has three other children and a stepson, said: “I first decided to raise money because when I had Jack he was in the neonatal unit. I decided to do the Wigan 10k for them. I didn’t realise the specialist equipment isn’t funded by the Government: it’s funded by MedEquip4Kids and fund-raisers.

“It’s kept me going from there. It’s helped us get through it as a family, it keeps me occupied and I know that I can help other families and babies. I don’t think I will ever give it up.”

The Golborne 28-year-old started fund-raising with a Christmas party in 2015, which raised £1,600. Since then, further cash has been raised through the Great Manchester Run, Wigan 10k, a trampoline event and a party to mark what would have been Jack’s first birthday.

So far she has raised £8,000 for Wigan Infirmary through MedEquip4Kids and has a new goal for this year. She said: “My target is £9,500 because that’s how much they need for a scanner that detects problems in pregnancy that can reduce stillbirths. It’s £20,000, but they have £11,500 so they need £9,500.”

Preparations are under way for the first money-spinner of 2017: an Easter party marking Jack’s second birthday, held from noon to 3pm on Saturday March 18 at St Thomas’s Club, Marsh Green.

Christine will be entering the Great Manchester Run and Wigan 10k again, as well as holding a Christmas party and other events. Christine said: “It’s good knowing Jack’s memory is living on and he’s not been forgotten about.”

To support Christine’s appeal, go to her new online fund-raising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Christine-Stephen-Stout.